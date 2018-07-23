Princess Mako reflects on hardships of Japanese diaspora at museum in Sao Paulo
Princess Mako visits the immigration museum in Sao Paulo on Sunday as part of a Brazilian tour marking the 110th anniversary of Japanese emigration to the country. | KYODO

Princess Mako reflects on hardships of Japanese diaspora at museum in Sao Paulo

Kyodo

SAO PAULO – Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, on Sunday visited a Sao Paulo immigration museum as part of her Brazilian tour marking the 110th anniversary of Japan’s first arrivals in the Latin American country.

An estimated 250,000 Japanese have emigrated to Brazil since those first 781 people left the port city of Kobe for the country in 1908. They departed under a government policy at the time that encouraged emigration amid an economic downturn and growing population.

Sao Paulo is now home to the largest community of Japanese outside Japan.

“They must have faced great difficulties,” the princess said after seeing photographs, a replica of immigrant housing and a map indicating where Japanese people settled, among other items.

Other sites she visited Sunday included the Japan House, the hub of a Japanese government project promoting Japanese culture abroad, as well as Promissao, a municipality built by the immigrants.

As part of her fourth official trip abroad, which started Wednesday, the 26-year-old princess is scheduled to visit 14 Brazilian cities in five states before returning to Japan on July 31.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A man in his 30s looks at a Japanese blog in Tokyo in June, which claims Korean residents are trying to destroy the country. The man says he was "brainwashed" by the blog.
A tale of those swayed by a Japanese anti-Korean fake news blog
Last year, bar associations nationwide were suddenly flooded with about 130,000 letters seeking to punish lawyers who have expressed support for the subsidization of Korean schools affiliated wi...
Image Not Available
Japanese ruling ordering mother to return son to father in U.S. finalized
A ruling by the Nagoya High Court ordering a woman to return her son to his father in the United States has been finalized, court officials said Monday. The decision became final when th...
Volunteer Atsushi Koizumi washes boots with well water provided by the Kanbara kimono shop in the Mabicho district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on July 14.
Well water helping residents and volunteers alike cope with cleanup in western Japan
Wells dug for emergencies are helping residents and volunteers survive in flood-hit western Japan, where running water remains unavailable in thousands of households weeks since torrential rains...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Princess Mako visits the immigration museum in Sao Paulo on Sunday as part of a Brazilian tour marking the 110th anniversary of Japanese emigration to the country. | KYODO

, ,