Japanese still near top of rankings for life expectancy, 2017 figures show
The average life expectancy for women in Japan was 87.26 years in 2017, ranked No. 2 in the world. For men, the figure was 81.09, ranked No. 3. | GETTY IMAGES

Japanese still near top of rankings for life expectancy, 2017 figures show

Kyodo

Japanese remained near the top of the rankings of the world’s average life expectancy in 2017, as Hong Kong continued to dominate, welfare ministry data showed Friday.

The average life expectancy for women in Japan retained the No. 2 spot for the third straight year at 87.26 years, up 0.12 year from 2016. The figure for men fell one spot to No. 3, although it rose 0.11 year to 81.09. Both figures topped a previous record for the sixth straight year.

“The rise of a health-conscious lifestyle may be contributing to the figure. It’s quite possible to see longevity further increase amid progress in medical treatment,” an official of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

Japanese women enjoyed the world’s longest average life expectancy — which denotes the expectancy at birth — from 1985 through 2010. They trailed behind women in Hong Kong in 2011 in the wake of the devastating earthquake and tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan in March that year.

Japanese women regained the top spot in 2012, staying in the lead until Hong Kong took over in 2015.

For women, Hong Kong’s winning figure was 87.66 years, with Spain coming in third at 85.84 years. For men, Hong Kong topped the list at 81.70 years, followed by Switzerland at 81.5 years.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ruling coalition lawmakers applaud during a plenary session of the Upper House on Friday night as the chamber enacted a controversial bill to allow casinos.
Diet enacts casino bill despite stiff opposition
The Diet on Friday enacted a bill authorizing the opening of casino resorts, despite stiff resistance from opposition parties and widespread public concern about gambling addiction. The b...
A sticker warning of sexually "indecent" descriptions is seen pasted on this copy of "Killing Commendatore," the latest work by popular Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, at a major book fair in Hong Kong on Friday.
Haruki Murakami's 'Killing Commendatore' given 'indecent' rating in Hong Kong
The latest work by Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami was banned from Hong Kong's annual book fair after it was deemed "indecent" by the Obscene Articles Tribunal, local media reported Friday.
The main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Games is seen under construction in April. Organizers for the games revealed ticket prices on Friday, including a ¥300,000 price tag for the most expensive seats at the opening ceremony.
From ¥2,500 to ¥300,000: Tokyo Olympic organizers release summary of ticket prices for 2020 Games
Spectators for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will pay up to ¥300,000 to attend the opening ceremony or as little as ¥2,500 to see individual matches in some sports, organizers revealed ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The average life expectancy for women in Japan was 87.26 years in 2017, ranked No. 2 in the world. For men, the figure was 81.09, ranked No. 3. | GETTY IMAGES

,