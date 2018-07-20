Japanese still near top of rankings for life expectancy, 2017 figures show

Japanese remained near the top of the rankings of the world’s average life expectancy in 2017, as Hong Kong continued to dominate, welfare ministry data showed Friday.

The average life expectancy for women in Japan retained the No. 2 spot for the third straight year at 87.26 years, up 0.12 year from 2016. The figure for men fell one spot to No. 3, although it rose 0.11 year to 81.09. Both figures topped a previous record for the sixth straight year.

“The rise of a health-conscious lifestyle may be contributing to the figure. It’s quite possible to see longevity further increase amid progress in medical treatment,” an official of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

Japanese women enjoyed the world’s longest average life expectancy — which denotes the expectancy at birth — from 1985 through 2010. They trailed behind women in Hong Kong in 2011 in the wake of the devastating earthquake and tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan in March that year.

Japanese women regained the top spot in 2012, staying in the lead until Hong Kong took over in 2015.

For women, Hong Kong’s winning figure was 87.66 years, with Spain coming in third at 85.84 years. For men, Hong Kong topped the list at 81.70 years, followed by Switzerland at 81.5 years.