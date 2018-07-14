Number of homeless in Japan falls to 15-year low of under 5,000

The number of homeless people nationwide has hit a 15-year low, falling below 5,000, the welfare ministry said Friday, attributing the drop to efforts by local governments to help them become independent.

As of January, 4,977 people were living in places such as riverbeds or parks, down 557 from a year earlier and dipping below 5,000 for the first time since the ministry started a survey on homeless people in 2003.

“Support measures from local governments, such as offering counseling, are believed to have produced certain effects” in bringing down the number of homeless people, a ministry official said.

The survey was conducted with local government officials patrolling their communities to spot people living without a permanent dwelling.

More than 90 percent of the total, or 4,607, were men and 177 were women. The sex was unknown for the remaining 193 because they were bundled up in clothes. Three-quarters were in central Tokyo’s 23 wards or other major cities.

Tokyo had 1,242 homeless people, followed by Osaka at 1,110 and Kanagawa at 934. Six prefectures — Aomori, Akita, Yamagata, Nara, Shimane and Nagasaki — reported no homeless people.

The ministry noted that the actual number could be higher than 4,977 because the survey was based on observations by officials — a homeless person would not have been included if he or she was at a different location when the officials went to parks and train stations to look for people living there.