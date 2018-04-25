Demonstrators mark one year since U.S. Futenma relocation construction began in Okinawa
Protesters hold a sit-in at a gate in front of Camp Schwab, a U.S. Marine Corps facility, in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. | KYODO

Demonstrators mark one year since U.S. Futenma relocation construction began in Okinawa

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Around 600 protesters staged a rally at the relocation site for the contentious U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday, one year after construction work began there.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of a gate at the neighboring U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Schwab and paddled their canoes on waters surrounding the building site in the prefecture’s northeastern city of Nago, with some raising placards saying, “U.S. Marine Corps, get out of Okinawa.”

Local police forcefully moved aside some 400 protesters who had gathered at the gate to block vehicles entering the base for construction work.

“Why does the central government build a new base in Okinawa as we oppose (its construction) like this,” said protester Toshiko Uema, 70.

In late April last year, the government began building seawalls in preparation for the controversial relocation plan to transfer the Futenma air base, now in a crowded residential area in Ginowan, to Henoko, a small coastal area of Nago next to Camp Schwab.

A Kyodo News helicopter confirmed Tuesday the seawall surrounds an area where the government plans to reclaim land to build a new facility starting in July.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Seishun no Oka area, as shown in this image from a Ghibli movie, will be one of the major attractions at theme park planned to open by 2022 in Nagoya.
Studio Ghibli plans to open new theme park near Nagoya by 2022
The fantasy world of Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki will come to life as a theme park, set to open in central Japan in 2022, the regional government said Wednesday. Miyazaki is the cofoun...
Reporters Without Borders ranked Japan at 67th — up five notches from last year.
Japan's press freedom ranking rises in 2018 — due in part to deteriorating conditions elsewhere
The nation's press freedom ranking in 2018 slightly increased from the previous year, primarily the result of worsening conditions in other democracies,
Chikako Yamada
Head of failed travel agency Tellmeclub pleads guilty to fraud and offers apology
The president and a former employee of failed travel agency Tellmeclub, which offered budget overseas tours, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to defrauding two banks of about ¥550 million ($...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters hold a sit-in at a gate in front of Camp Schwab, a U.S. Marine Corps facility, in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. | KYODO Demonstrators protest from canoes off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday. | KYODO

, ,