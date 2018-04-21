Abe sends ritual offering to war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Tokyo’s war-linked Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday, the first day of its annual spring festival, shrine officials said.

The move is likely to anger China and South Korea, which view Yasukuni as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

Abe is expected to forgo a visit to the Shinto shrine during the three-day festival after making the masakaki (sacred tree) offering in an apparent appeal to his conservative supporters.

The shrine has been a source of friction with Asian countries that suffered from Japan’s militarism during World War II, as it honors Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals along with millions of war dead.

A cross-party group of lawmakers, which makes regular visits to Yasukuni, visited the shrine on Friday.

The shrine stages festivals in April and October, regarded as the most important events on its calendar.

Abe last visited the shrine in December 2013, drawing fierce protests from China and South Korea and prompting the United States, Japan’s main ally, to express disappointment.