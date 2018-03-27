Russia lifts ban on Japan seafood adopted after Fukushima crisis

Russia has lifted its ban on Japanese seafood imports adopted in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Moscow’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance on Friday approved seafood imports from six prefectures in northeastern and eastern Japan — Iwate, Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Chiba and Niigata.

It also said Russia will accept products from Fukushima Prefecture that are accompanied by documentation showing they are free of contamination.

The move should give a boost to Japan’s fishing industry, which has faced international concern over the impact on marine life from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear crisis triggered by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011.

Russia banned fishery imports from over 200 companies that April before allowing products from Aomori Prefecture in July 2015.

According to Japan’s Fisheries Agency, more than 20 countries and regions, including China and South Korea as well as the European Union, still ban or partially ban imports of Japanese seafood products.