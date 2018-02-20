Japan’s NTT develops eco-friendly battery that can safely ‘return to soil’

NTT Corp. says it has developed an eco-friendly battery that can be disposed of in soil without harming the surrounding environment.

Along with the dissemination of “internet of things” devices and appliances, the telecommunication giant believes it will become difficult to retrieve and recycle all batteries used in sensors and other parts of these products, likely damaging the environment.

Unlike conventional batteries, which contain zinc alloy, rare metals and, in some cases, materials harmful to the environment, the new battery is made from components of fertilizer and other natural elements so it can safely be returned to the soil, NTT said Monday.

The company tested the new power unit by burying smashed fragments from the batteries beside vegetables, with no negative effects being reported on the plants compared with similar tests with conventional batteries.

However, since the battery’s capacity is still limited, NTT will continue development before it is brought to market.

NTT said it is also planning to develop various sensors that can be disposed of in soil without harming the environment.