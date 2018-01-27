Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrives in Beijing, aiming to improve ties with China

Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrived in Beijing on Saturday amid hopes that ties with China will improve on the 40th year since they signed a bilateral peace and friendship treaty.

Kono is expected to try to lay the groundwork for reciprocal visits by the two nations’ leaders during talks Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, the country’s top diplomat, and a member of the senior leadership.

He is also aiming to promote arrangements with China to participate in a delayed trilateral summit with South Korea, the Foreign Ministry said.

The trip is Kono’s first to China as foreign minister and the first by one from Japan since his predecessor Fumio Kishida visited in April 2016.

In addition, North Korea’s missile and nuclear ambitions are likely to be on the agenda during the meetings, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe having repeatedly called for China to fully implement U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

With regard to the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Kono may bring up the Chinese submarine Japan found entering the contiguous zone around Japan’s territorial waters near the uninhabited islets earlier this month. Both Beijing and Taiwan claim the chain as Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

For years, Tokyo and Beijing have been mired in a territorial row over the Senkakus. The dispute escalated particularly after the administration of former Prime Minister Yoshiko Noda, Abe’s predecessor, decided to purchase most of the islands from the private Japanese owner and effectively put them under state control in 2012 to prevent former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, an outspoken nationalist, from buying them.

Kono will also seek to reach a broad accord on a bilateral social security agreement that would eliminate dual pension payments by Japanese expats in China and vice versa.

He plans to return to Tokyo early Monday.