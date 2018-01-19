Woman gives birth on Joban Line train in Chiba

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on a train at a station in Chiba Prefecture on Friday. The mother and child were taken to a hospital by ambulance, firefighters said.

According to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), the baby was born while the train, bound from Shinagawa Station in Tokyo for Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, was stopped at Kashiwa Station at around 1:40 p.m.

The woman was giving birth when a conductor rushed to the scene in response to a platform alarm, JR East said.

Northeast-bound trains on the Joban Line were temporarily halted by the birth.