Mitsubishi Motors joins hands with Vietnam to promote EVs

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Monday it has signed a deal with the Vietnamese government for joint research to promote electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country.

As Vietnam seeks ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to produce environment-friendly cities, Mitsubishi Motors will cooperate with the Vietnam Industry Agency under the Industry and Trade Ministry to study efficient EV usage and public policy programs that can support speedy adoption of sustainable automotive technology, according to the Japanese automaker.

Commenting on a memorandum of understanding signed the same day, Vietnamese Industry and Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh said in a press release, “We are delighted to conclude the MOU with Mitsubishi Motors as our important partner. This joint study is a very important milestone to promote the transition of a low carbon economy.”

“We look forward to sharing Mitsubishi Motors’ pioneering expertise in electric vehicles and exploring how government policy can support the adoption of this transformative technology,” said Kozo Shiraji, Mitsubishi Motors’ executive vice president.

While vehicle sales in Vietnam have been increasing on the back of economic growth, air pollution is becoming a serious problem as environment-friendly vehicles such as EVs and plug-in hybrids have not been promoted yet.

Under the agreement, the Japanese carmaker will share its knowledge on tax and subsidies related to those vehicles, as well as conduct research on charging infrastructure and the country’s road system.

Mitsubishi Motors has already signed similar MOUs with the governments of the Philippines and Indonesia.