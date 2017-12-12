Otsuka may disband struggling Democratic Party and form new opposition force: source

Democratic Party leader Kohei Otsuka is considering disbanding his opposition party and forming a new one, a source said Monday.

Otsuka may present his proposal at a party meeting Tuesday, but it is not clear which lawmakers would join a new party.

House of Councilors member Otsuka replaced Seiji Maehara as party leader following the Oct. 22 Lower House election.

Maehara had effectively disbanded the party to have all of its Lower House members run as candidates for Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope).

Some of the members who did not join Kibo no To formed the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which become the leading opposition force in the Lower House.