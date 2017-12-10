Defense Ministry seeks extra ¥730 million to build land-based Aegis Ashore missile systems

The Defense Ministry has requested an additional ¥730 million in the next fiscal year’s budget for a plan to build two land-based Aegis missile defense systems, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Sunday.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to endorse deployment of the Aegis Ashore system on Dec. 19, a government source said, as the country aims to bolster its defense capability against North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat.

“There is a need to strengthen our capability to regularly and sustainably defend all of the country as soon as possible at a time when North Korea is building up its ballistic missile capability,” Onodera told reporters in Sendai, where he inspected a Ground Self-Defense Force base.

Onodera said the requested funding for fiscal 2018, starting April 1, will be used for surveying geological features, designing the deployment plan and other expenses.

The ministry is also seeking to include related expenses in the supplementary budget for the current year ending March 31, Onodera said.

In the ministry’s initial budgetary request for fiscal 2018, made in August and which came to a record-high ¥5.26 trillion, the ministry said it was seeking funds to introduce a new missile shield system, while leaving open the actual sum.

Currently, the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s destroyers, equipped with the Aegis combat system and Standard Missile-3 interceptors, are tasked with stopping missiles in the outer atmosphere.

If they fail, the Air Self-Defense Force’s ground-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptors will counter attacks in the lower spheres.

Introducing the Aegis Ashore system is expected to strengthen the country’s ballistic missile defense system even further. Compared to the sea-based operations of Aegis destroyers, the land-based Aegis Ashore system makes it easier for the SDF to prepare for missile intercepts because it will be installed at a stationary site.