Lawmakers take up dropped rape charge leveled at former high-profile journalist

A cross-party group of lawmakers on Tuesday kicked off the first in a series of hearings grilling police and ministry officials over a high-profile alleged rape charge leveled at a former television journalist with close ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The case grabbed nationwide headlines in May when freelance journalist Shiori Ito, who at the time disclosed only her first name, came forward with the claim that she had been raped by Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former Washington bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, at a Tokyo hotel on April 4, 2015. It is extremely rare in Japan for a rape victim to face TV cameras and publicly recount the experience of sexual abuse.

“Many people have since urged us lawmakers to thoroughly scrutinize this case in the Diet,” chief organizer and Upper House lawmaker Yuko Mori, of the Liberal Party, said at the opening of the hearing. Lawmakers hailing from a wide range of opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Kibo no To (Party of Hope), the Japanese Communist Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai joined Tuesday’s hearing.

The case entered a new phase in September when Ito’s appeal of a 2016 decision by law enforcement not to indict Yamaguchi was officially rejected by what is known as a committee for the inquest of prosecution — a panel comprising 11 randomly chosen citizens tasked with reviewing a non-indictment decision.

The repudiation formally ended the criminal case against Yamaguchi, leaving a civil lawsuit as Ito’s only possible option to pursue the case.

Aside from the dropped charge, lawmakers also raised questions over the “bizarre” way Yamaguchi evaded arrest at the last minute in June 2015 — two months after the incident — when a court-issued warrant for his arrest on suspicion of “quasi-rape” was suspended at the urging of a top police official. Itaru Nakamura, then head of the criminal investigation division at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, admitted in a May interview with weekly magazine Shukan Shincho to having ordered a halt of probe into the case, without elaborating.

“Was it because Mr. Yamaguchi had a close relationship with Prime Minister Abe that the case was brought all the way up to, and rejected by, the division head himself?” lawmaker Michiyoshi Yunoki, of Kibo no To, questioned an official from the National Police Agency.

The official responded by claiming the non-arrest of Yamaguchi had nothing to do with his personal relationship with Abe and that there was no sontaku — a Japanese word for acting preemptively by surmising a superior’s wishes — at play on Nakamura’s part. The official also insisted that “it is not uncommon at all” that a warrant for arrest receives a stay of execution.

Accounts offered by Ito and Yamaguchi remain strikingly at odds.

Ito claimed in her recently published tell-all book that she suddenly passed out while drinking with Yamaguchi on the night in question. When she woke up, she said she found herself lying on a hotel bed with an acute abdominal pain. Yamaguchi then “pinned down my body and head against the bed with such forcefulness that I couldn’t resist” and “tried to force open my legs,” she wrote.

In an open letter to Ito that was carried in the latest issue of the monthly magazine Hanada, Yamaguchi asserted that he neither drugged her nor forcibly dragged her into the hotel room. Even once alone together, “I did nothing against your will,” Yamaguchi said, claiming that Ito, who he said had prided herself in being a “strong drinker,” simply made the mistake of drinking more than she could handle.