Takahiro Shiraishi, alleged Zama serial killer, receives first murder warrant

The suspect in the serial killings in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday was served the first of what is expected to be nine murder warrants in connection with the dismembered bodies found in his apartment last month.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, who was first arrested on Oct. 31 on suspicion of abandoning bodies, was served a warrant for the murder of Aiko Tamura, 23, from the Tokyo suburb of Hachioji, in his apartment around Oct. 23.

He is suspected of choking Tamura until she fell unconscious and hanging her from a height of over 2 meters. Part of her body, an ID card and what appeared to be her bag, were found in his apartment, according to investigative sources.

Shiraishi admitted to the charge.

“It is true that I did it alone. After talking about personal matters, I took the chance to kill her when she was off guard,” he was quoted by the police as saying.

Shiraishi declined to reveal his motive, the police added.

The arrest warrants are expected to pile up as the investigation progresses.

Shiraishi has confessed to killing eight women and one man, all aged between 15 and 26. Their body parts were found in coolers in the apartment. In some instances, the flesh had been cut off, and some of the parts were no more than bones.

Shiraishi, who is unemployed, has said he preyed on people who posted suicidal wishes on Twitter by inviting them to his apartment and saying he would help them take their lives. He has also confessed to rendering them unconscious and hanging them, saying theft was one motive along with rape.

Security cameras captured Tamura with Shiraishi at train stations in Hachioji and near the murder site on Oct. 23.

The killings came to light in late October after a police search triggered by Tamura’s disappearance. A DNA test on one of the bodies showed a match with Tamura.