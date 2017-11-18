Trail runner dies after 100-meter plunge off cliff during Saitama race

A man died Saturday after falling off a cliff while competing in a trail running race in Saitama Prefecture, police said.

The 54-year-old man from Tokyo was among 650 men and women taking part in the 100-km competition, which is part of the FTR100 & FT50 race in Chichibu and Hanno.

The race started at 5 a.m., but the organizers called the police at around 9:55 a.m. to request a rescue helicopter, which spotted the man lying on a mountain slope.

He was confirmed dead around 2½ hours later at a hospital.

The police quoted an eyewitness as saying the man lost his balance and fell about 100 meters from a cliff while on a trail leading to 1,294-meter Mount Omochi.

The organizers suspended the race after learning of the accident.