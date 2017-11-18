Strong 6.3 earthquake rattles remote part of Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck a remote part of Tibet on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 6:34 a.m. at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) on the Tibetan Plateau, the USGS said.

It struck in the Nyingchi region of Tibet. The Nyingchi government said in a statement on its microblog that the quake’s epicenter was in an uninhabited region and that the government had yet to receive any casualty reports.

China’s Xinhua News Agency said the earthquake caused power outages and damage in villages near Nyingchi and emergency response staffers had been mobilized to investigate.

The epicenter was within 250 km of the Indian towns of Along, Pasighat and Tezu, the USGS added.

A magnitude 6.3 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.