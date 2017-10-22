Typhoon Lan delays vote-counting in west, central Japan
High waves batter the coast of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday as Typhoon Lan approached. Municipalities with remote islands were unable to start tallying votes as the powerful storm halted ferry services, preventing ballots from being delivered to the mainland.

Typhoon Lan delays vote-counting in west, central Japan

Kyodo

Several regional election boards said Sunday that ballot-counting for the general election would likely be delayed until at least Monday because of transport disruptions caused by Typhoon Lan.

Bringing heavy rain and strong winds to western and central Japan, the powerful typhoon halted ferry services to remote islands, preventing election boards from delivering their ballots for counting.

The affected municipalities include Hagi in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Karatsu in Saga and Nobeoka in Miyazaki, all in the southwest, and Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, in central Japan.

Vote-counting usually starts as soon as polling stations close at 8 p.m.

