Plane part hits moving car on takeoff in Osaka; no one injured

A panel weighing around 4 kg fell off a plane during takeoff Saturday at Kansai International Airport and hit a car on a road in Osaka, the transport ministry said.

No one was injured by the object. The ministry will send safety inspectors to look into the cause of the mishap, officials said.

The panel, about 60 cm long and 1 meter wide, fell from a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plane that took off at 10:40 a.m. Saturday for Amsterdam, according to the Osaka bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The panel struck the window of a car in central Osaka as it was driving past shops and apartment buildings but did not injure the two female occupants, who eventually called the police, the bureau and other sources said Sunday.

KLM found the panel was missing after the plane arrived in Amsterdam later Saturday.