Typhoon forces flight, bullet train cancellations, edges closer to Kyushu

A powerful typhoon edged closer to the Kyushu area Sunday, grounding hundreds of flights and halting train services amid heavy wind and rain, authorities said.

Typhoon Talim is expected to make landfall in Kyushu around noon and rip through western Japan, with rough weather affecting wide areas of the country.

The Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds, high waves and mudslides as the typhoon, located around 70 km south-southwest of Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture at 8 a.m., moved east-northeast at a speed of about 30 kph.

With an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its core, the typhoon was packing winds of up to around 180 kph near its center.

The season’s 18th typhoon forced the cancelation of more than 350 flights, according to airline companies. Train operations, including part of bullet train services in Kyushu, were also suspended.