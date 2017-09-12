New routes to Canada; Winter visitors to France; Expanding destinations

New routes to Canada

Air Canada is adding a new service between Montreal and Narita International Airport from June 2.

Flights will operate year-round, with daily service during the summer and three times a week during the winter.

The new transpacific service to Canada’s Montreal hub is designed to optimize transit to major Canadian and U.S. cities, such as Quebec City, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, Boston, Philadelphia and Orlando.

Special introductory fares start as low as ¥75,000 for economy seats and are now available for purchase from the company’s website or a travel agency.

AC006 will depart Narita at 5:30 p.m., arriving in Montreal at 4:30 p.m. the same day. On the return, AC005 will depart from Montreal at 2:05 p.m., arriving in Narita at 3:50 p.m. the following day.

Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu said, “This new transpacific service further reflects Air Canada’s ongoing international growth strategy from Montreal.”

Winter visitors to France

For the 2017-18 winter season, Air France will increase its services between Tokyo and Paris, with 20 percent more seats available compared to last year.

The company will offer up to three flights daily from Tokyo between Oct. 29 and March 25. AF275 will depart daily from Narita at 11:05 a.m., arriving in Paris at 3:55 p.m. the same day; while AF293 will depart daily from Haneda at 11:50 p.m., arriving in Paris at 4:45 a.m. the following day.

In addition, two other services will be available four days a week from Japan: AF279 will depart from Haneda at 1:45 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 6:35 p.m. the same day, while AF291 will depart from Kansai at 11:45 a.m. and arrive in Paris at 4:35 p.m. the same day.

The Air France-KLM Group will have 35 weekly flights from Japan in total this winter, including 13 from Narita and Kansai by KLM.

Expanding destinations

Cathay Dragon has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for 32 A321neo aircraft to be delivered between 2020 and 2023. The new aircraft will replace Cathay Dragon’s current fleet of 23 narrow body aircraft.

Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer and Cathay Dragon Chairman Rupert Hogg said, “With the A321neo we expect to benefit from a very significant increase in operating efficiency, while increasing capacity in the Cathay Dragon network in order to expand our reach to more customers.”

“The intention to purchase these 32 environmentally friendly aircraft will allow us to add new destinations to Cathay Dragon’s network, increase frequency on some of our most popular routes and expand our network in the region in order to provide more travel choices and convenience to our customers,” he added.