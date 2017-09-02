Saitama father makes a tragic jest about horse

100 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 28 1917

A tragic accident occurred on Sept. 20 in the village of Mizufuka, Saitama Prefecture.

A man named Shigeji Hara, a country farmer, taking his child 3 years old in his arms to the stable belonging to him, made a feint, offering the child to the mouth of the horse and telling his boy that if he should cry without any cause, his father was willing to give him up to be eaten by the animal.

At that instant the horse snapped at the child, which give it such a shock that it soon died.

75 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 17, 1942

Japanese seaplane bombs U.S. mainland

The shocking news of the first air raid on the American mainland plunged the people of the United States into tremendous excitement and confusion aggravated by wild rumors.

Since the outbreak of the War of Greater East Asia, America has been exposed to the menace of the Japanese and Axis forces in the Pacific and the Atlantic, respectively.

German submarines went deep into American waters and raided shipping in the Caribbean Sea, while Japanese submarines appeared off the western coast of America at will to destroy America’s marine transportation routes.

Now, the Japanese Imperial Navy has taken the initiative to the air, raiding the American mainland and adding to the menace to America from both the sea and air.

Japanese submarines severely bombed Santa Barbara, California, of Feb. 23; Vancouver Island, Canada, on June 20 and the mouth of the Columbia River, Oregon, on June 21 and 22, throwing the enemy into utter consternation.

Since the Japanese bombardment of the American mainland in February, the American people have been under the fear of an air raid by Japan, and air raid alarms have been frequently issued along the western coast. Now that fear has come true. Their consternation can be imagined.

According to a communique issued by the U.S. Western Defense Command, a watchman named Howard Gardner sighted a seaplane of unknown nationality flying toward the mainland from the direction of the sea at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9, and subsequently witnessed black smoke rising in the locality over which the Japanese machine passed.

“The United States Western Defense Command after careful examination of the fragments of an incendiary bomb, discovered by a member of the Oregon State Forest Service Bureau, have come to the conclusion that it was a Japanese bomb.”

50 YEARS AGO

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1967

TV firm seeks talented foreign performers

Fuji Telecasting Co. in Tokyo is looking for foreign performers with special talents to appear in its 30-minute TV program to begin in November.

The program, to be telecast between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. every Thursday, is billed as the company’s cooperative participation in the World Exposition to be held in Osaka in western Japan in 1970.

It hopes to drum up interest in the exposition by calling on special talents all over the world to appear in its TV show.

Called for are anybody from acrobats and magicians to occultists. It is searching for fire eaters, glass eaters and others with special appetites, those with superhuman strength, practitioners of mystic arts, those with keenly developed senses of perception — including persons with exceptionally high IQ.

Anybody with unusual talent for feats or daring or supernatural powers of mysticism may apply.

However, a performers may not necessarily possess a unique talent — he may, for instance, get a chance to appear on TV if he has an exceptionally long beard.

25 YEARS AGO

Sunday, Sept. 13, 1992

Students get a taste of five-day school weeks

Schoolchildren had no classes on Saturday for the first time in 120 years as a limited five-day week system started at public schools nationwide.

Forty-seven thousand elementary, junior high and high schools closed as 18 million pupils and students joined alternative events organized at 5,000 locations, the Education Ministry said.

Schools will have a five-day week once a month, with no classes on the second Saturday.

The ministry plans to implement five-day weeks twice a month as early as 1994.

Japan has had six-day school weeks since 1872, when a modern educational system was introduced by the government of Emperor Meiji.

Various events were held to mark the start of five-day school week, including volunteer activities such as helping the elderly and neighborhood cleanup projects.

Many schools opened their gyms, playgrounds and libraries for pupils, while others organized hikes, athletic meetings and even karaoke events for kids and their parents.

A cram school in Osaka held a special class for sixth-graders to prepare for entrance examinations at private junior high schools scheduled for next spring.

