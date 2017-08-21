Hiroshima man, 74, rescued in Northern Alps week after suffering fall, losing contact

A 74-year-old man was rescued in the Northern Alps in central Japan on Sunday, a week after he suffered a fall and lost contact, police said.

Kiyoyuki Tsutsui from Hiroshima said he had eaten pieces of chocolate and drank water from mountain runoff while keeping himself warm with his rain gear, according to the police. He was found debilitated but his condition is not life-threatening.

Tsutsui slipped on a trail at an elevation of about 1,000 meters in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture, at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 and then fell about 10 meters down a slope.

He entered the mountain range from Niigata Prefecture on Aug. 10, planning to descend four days later.

A relative reported him missing to the police on Friday before they began searching for him on Sunday morning.