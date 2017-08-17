Emperor, Empress to visit remote isles, Kyushu rain disaster sites in October to offer words of encouragement

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to visit in late October the Kyushu region hit hard by recent torrential rain to offer encouragement to those affected by the disaster, sources affiliated with the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

They are also considering visiting small islands in the region in mid-November, the sources said, in a plan that could help realize the Emperor’s desire to visit people living on remote islands and play his constitutional role as the symbol of the state.

The seemingly tight schedule by the octogenarian couple is being arranged reflecting their strong desire to visit those areas and ahead of the Emperor’s abdication that could take place as early as in December next year, the sources said.

The Emperor said in a video message issued in August last year that he believes it is necessary for him to have “deep understanding of the people” to play his role as the symbol of the state, and in that regard, he has felt that his travels to various places throughout Japan, particularly to remote places and islands, are “important” acts.

In the rare video message, the Emperor hinted at his desire to abdicate as he was concerned that age and failing health could one day stop him from fulfilling his duties.

The message led the Diet to enact a law in June to allow him to become the first Emperor to abdicate in 200 years.

The agency is now making arrangements to enable the Emperor and Empress to visit on Oct. 27 areas hit by the heavy rain in early July in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, as they were deeply concerned about the damage brought by the calamity, the sources said.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko were already scheduled to travel to Fukuoka for three days from Oct. 28 to attend an annual ceremony for maritime resource conservation, but they are now likely to leave home a day earlier to visit the disaster-affected areas.

During the trip, the couple are expected to have the opportunity to meet those affected by the disaster to express sympathy and offer encouragement.

As for the envisioned trip to small islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, the agency is making preparations with the prefectural government and local municipal offices to fix the travel dates that would take them to Yaku Island and the Amami group of islands, according to the sources.

Among the Amami islets, Okinoerabu and Yoron islands are candidate destinations as the couple have never visited there. During the trip, to be conducted in their private capacity, the couple may meet citizens affected by a volcano eruption on Kuchinoerabu Island in 2015, the sources said.

“It will be a trip to display the Emperor’s thoughts for people on islands, like those expressed in the message last year, before his abdication,” said a senior official of the agency.