Dessert collaboration marks 30th anniversary

The Royal Park Hotel’s 30th anniversary is just around the corner; to get ahead of the curve, they’ve teamed up with one of Nihonbashi’s oldest and most well-regarded confectioners to produce a celebratory parfait of absolute decadence.

Available for ¥1,425, the Anmitsu Parfait can be ordered from the hotel’s first-floor lounge Fontaine. The hotel released this curious creation in August as part of a collaboration with Eitaro Confectionery, which also just celebrated its 200th anniversary this year.

Anmitsu is a classic Japanese dessert consisting of boiled sweet beans, agar-agar cubes, and other delicacies in a sugar syrup, topped off with extra sweet bean jam. This Anmitsu Parfait blends Western and Japanese confectionary styles by incorporating panna cotta (a gelatin and cream dessert), vanilla ice cream, and fresh fruit with Eitaro Confectionery’s traditionally procured bean jam, agar-agar and black molasses. A definitive highlight of the parfait experience, the black molasses is sourced from sugar cane of the Kohama and Iriomote islands in Okinawa and refined into a rich, pure syrup through age-old techniques. Together with agar-agar from the Izu Peninsula and sweet beans from Hokkaido’s Tokachi region, this unique concoction is guaranteed to delight.

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information, visit www.rph.co.jp or call 03-3667-1111.

Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck returns to Japan

Few come to be known as revolutionary figures in modern cuisine, but Italian chef Heinz Beck certainly deserves the title. Working together with experts in nutritional medicine, Beck has devoted more than 20 years to pursuing the perfect blend of culinary beauty and healthy eating. This October, the Michelin-starred chef is once again visiting Japan, and celebrations are in order.

For starters, the eponymously named Heinz Beck restaurant in Otemachi is preparing a commemorative menu to run through Oct. 13. Courses start at ¥6,000 for lunch (¥12,000 for dinner) and feature delectable dishes including tortellini caprese salad, sea urchin and herb granita, and lamb served with lotus root and beets in a roasted cumin sauce.

Beck first toured Japan in 1989 and was deeply inspired by the country’s food culture and aesthetic sensibilities. This time, his visit will last from Oct. 1 to 3, with a one-hour cooking demonstration on his last day at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Taito. The demo starts at 10:30 a.m. and will likely cover Beck’s latest culinary accomplishments that earned him an honorary certification in naturopathy from Italy’s University of Arezzo last spring.

Heinz Beck is directly connected to Otemachi Station or 15 minutes from Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, access www.heinzbeck.jp or call 03-3284-0030.

A ‘bunch of fun’ to be had at autumn art exhibit

The “Bunch of Fun Things Art Exhibition,” complete with autumn-themed artwork, is being held until Dec. 2 at the Park Hotel Tokyo in Minato Ward’s Shiodome area.

Four art exhibitions are held at the hotel each year, offering guests hospitality paired with Japanese aesthetics of each season. This autumn features works by artists from Paralym Art, a social business teaming up with disabled artists to foster self-sufficiency through art.

At the hotel’s ART Lounge, guests can sip and snack on original cocktails and desserts that complement the pieces. In the evening, powerful images of exhibited artworks will be projected on the 30-meter-high wall.

”Hotels are places that welcome guests from many countries and cultures. We hope to share Japanese culture through art, introduce artwork by artists with disabilities and communicate with people from all over the world,” said general manager Takayuki Suzuki.

The Park Hotel Tokyo is located in the Shiodome Media Tower, which can be directly accessed from Shiodome Station. For more information or reservations, access https://en.parkhoteltokyo.com or call 03-6252-1111.