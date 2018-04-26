‘Washi Wonderment’ at InterContinental Osaka

An illuminated gate made from washi Japanese paper featuring stripes of the seven colors of the rainbow welcomes guests in the lobby of InterContinental Osaka, located inside the stylish Grand Front Osaka building just outside Osaka Station.

The hotel, celebrating its fifth anniversary since opening in June 2013, is holding “Washi Wonderment,” a washi artwork exhibition created by Kyoto-based artist and designer Eriko Horiki through May 9.

The exhibition is one of the elegant and sophisticated accommodation, cuisine, art and cultural events that will be offered throughout the year under the theme of “Happy Luxury” in the heart of the city.

Horiki, a renowned washi artist who has produced and exhibited washi works for train stations, hotels, retail stores, event spaces, set designs and other public and private facilities — both inside and outside Japan — has put all her efforts into merging light and washi, adding a soft, dreamlike atmosphere to the hotel interior that combines the traditional with the contemporary. According to Horiki, reverence for nature and respect for life are the main inspirations for her artwork.

A selection of charming pieces are ubiquitously displayed throughout the first floor elevator hall and the 20th floor lobby and lounge. Artwork includes “Spirit of the Flower,” gigaku ancient Japanese theater masks that were used in 2004 by dancers from around the world during the Pacific Flora at Lake Hamana in Shizuoka; “Light Object MOKU,” designed as a metaphor for life; and “Light Table shirabe,” a three-dimensional side table made in the shape of a gourd. In Japan, the gourd symbolizes the important concepts of shisonhan’ei (the continuation of one’s bloodline) and shōbaihanjō (fortune and prosperity in business).

The hotel will continue its celebration throughout the year with other exhibitions and promotions.

The InterContinental Osaka is located in Grand Front Osaka, directly connected to Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.icosaka.com/en/event/ or call 06-6374-5700.