The best Hokkaido has to offer

The Tokyo Dome Hotel is holding “Hokkaido Fair 2017,” the second iteration of its food from the north at the international buffet restaurant Rilassa from Oct. 20 to Nov. 30, enticing guests with a variety of dishes made with choice ingredients from Hokkaido.

Rilassa-don, one of the most popular dinner items that was also included in the first Hokkaido Fair, offers diners steamed white rice and unlimited servings of salmon roe in addition to other delicacies from Hokkaido such as scallops and salmon, as well as avocado and hashed beef cooked in soy sauce and mirin.

The dinner menu includes items such as Sapporo daikyu farci, an enormous Hokkaido cabbage as large as 50 centimeters in diameter that is filled with fish mousse and cooked for several hours, and junshin blooming onion, a type of Hokkaido-grown onion twice the size of a normal onion.

Cod roe, mountain wasabi fried rice and an open sandwich with Tokachi cheese and vegetables are available only during lunch.

Unique buffet items created using ingredients from Hokkaido are offered at lunch for ¥2,900 and dinner for ¥4,500 and all-you-can-drink soft drinks are included (tax excluded).

The Tokyo Dome Hotel is two minutes from Suidobashi Station or five minutes from Korakuen and Kasuga stations. For more information or reservations, call 03-5805-2111, or visit www.tokyodome-hotels.co.jp.

Afternoon tea celebrates autumn flavors

The New York Lounge at The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is pleased to offer its “Autumn Afternoon Tea” from Oct. 1 until Nov. 30.

The menu provides tastes of the fall with dishes made using seasonal ingredients such as chestnuts and pumpkin. The first dish is potage with pumpkin and soy milk, created just for this afternoon tea by the hotel’s French chefs. Followed by amuse-bouche made with sweet potatoes, chestnuts and apples and finishing with sweets such as pumpkin scones, chestnut madeleines, pumpkin tartelettes and caramel pears, the service is sure to delight.

The afternoon tea will provide guests with the best of autumn flavors in Tokyo. Guests can enjoy New York Lounge’s afternoon tea, either from a traditional tea stand or from chic “WA” Japanese-style lacquerware boxes in the luxurious sofa lounge, with its signature chandeliers, mirrors and elegant furniture.

Both versions of the tea service are priced at ¥3,333 on weekdays, and ¥3,833 on weekends and holidays (tax and a 13 percent service charge not included).

Beverages include a superb selection of coffee, classic tea, herb tea, flavored tea, Chinese tea and Japanese tea to suit all tastes.

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is adjacent to Takeshiba Station on the Yurikamome Line or eight minutes from JR Hamamatsucho Station. For more information, call 03-5404-2222, or access www.interconti-tokyo.com.

Jazzing up the evening with French cuisine

A live jazz performance will provide the soundtrack to a delicious full-course French dinner and all-you-can-drink evening in the ballroom of The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Shibuya, Tokyo, on Oct. 7.

The Marlene Super Trio’s “Threesome” dinner performance commemorates the release of the group’s second album “WHATEVER!” that was recorded in Direct Stream Digital format to provide high-quality sound with less ambient noise.

Members of the trio are Marlene on vocals, Jiro Yoshida on guitar and Makoto Kuriya on piano. Marlene, who hails from the Philippines, was popular at home, picking up many singing awards. She moved to Japan almost 40 years ago and has seen success as a jazz singer both in Japan and overseas. Yoshida and Kuriya are also internationally recognized jazz musicians.

Seats are available at ¥44,000 per pair, while individual seats are priced at ¥22,000 and ¥20,000 respectively (tax and service charge included).

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the performance starting from 6:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. Dress code is smart casual, and required reservations can be made by phone or via the website.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from Shibuya Station’s West Exit. For more information or reservations, call 03-3476-3000 or visit www.ceruleantower-hotel.com.