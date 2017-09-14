Iconic Tokyo hotel celebrates 102 years

In commemoration of its 102nd anniversary, The Tokyo Station Hotel that is located in the classic European-style, red-brick station building, the Premium Breakfast Buffet will be available at The Atrium, the guest lounge of the hotel from Oct. 3 to 6, and on Nov. 2.

The Atrium usually offers a buffet breakfast, which was rated number one in Tokyo this year in the hotel breakfast category by global travel information website TripAdvisor, consisting of 110 seasonal items exclusively for hotel guests.

During the anniversary period, the breakfast buffet plus a glass of Champagne will include special items such as omelets with French Echire butter, scrambled eggs with truffles, and domestically raised eels for non-hotel guests with reservations for ¥6,000 (tax and service charge included).

Between Oct. 3 and 9, and Nov. 2 and 5, the hotel’s bar and other restaurants will also offer anniversary menus. Bar Oak is offering a shot of 102-year-old Baron de Lustrac Vintage Armagnac served with Armagnac chocolate for ¥8,500. At the lobby lounge, French toast with le lectier pears and hotel-made condiments served with tea or coffee is available from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for ¥3,180. Prices include tax, but exclude service charge.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-5220-1111 or visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp.

Italian cooking classes for men

On Oct. 29, the Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo, is offering a cooking lesson exclusively for 12 men at the Studio +G GINZA, Tokyo Gas cooking studio.

The hotel’s executive chef Andrea Ferrero will teach participants how to cook three dishes, including spaghettoni carbonara, the signature pasta dish of its Italian restaurant Piacere, and other traditional dishes from Italy.

It is a perfect opportunity to learn how to make families and friends happy with delectable dishes learned from a skilled and friendly chef and staff. An aubergine caponata, spaghettoni carbonara, and caramel panna cotta are the three dishes.

For ¥10,000 (tax and service fee excluded), the session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes a cooking class, tasting of the dishes and a drink service of beer or wine. Presents include a gift box full of ingredients to make spaghettoni carbonara, original recipe, notebook and pencils, and an original apron with the attendee’s name on it, so that the budding chefs can try the recipe at home.

The booking deadline for the class is Oct. 5 and no experience is required.

For more information and reservations for the cooking lesson, call 03-6739-7898 or email slty@shangri-la.com. For a map to Studio +G GINZA, visit http://home.tokyo-gas.co.jp/shoku/ginza/access/index.html.

Accommodation, dinner plans to thank guests

To commemorate the third anniversary since opening, Royal Park Hotel The Haneda is offering three “Thank you” anniversary plans through Oct. 31.

First, as a sign of gratitude for guests’ three years of patronage, the “Enjoying the suite with course dinner: Three year anniversary plan” (¥39,000 for a room for two) offers a stay in a stylish and elegant suite and a delectable dinner course.

Located inside Haneda Airport, the hotel guarantees romantic scenery and beautiful twilight views can be seen from the observation deck.

The second plan is an anniversary four-course meal (¥3,900) offered at the restaurant Tail Wind until Oct. 15. Included in the course are an appetizer, soup, main dish and dessert. The course comes with bread and coffee. The main dish is a huge (25-cm-long) fried tiger shrimp. All prices include tax and service fee.

Thirdly, those who join “The Club Royal Park Hotels” membership before Oct. 31 will receive double points for starting a new membership.

Royal Park Hotel The Haneda can be accessed directly from the Haneda Airport International Terminal. For more information and reservations, call 03-6830-1111 or access www.rph-the.co.jp/haneda/en/.