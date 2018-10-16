‘Local Prospects 4: Distances’
Keiichiro Terae's 'Your reflection makes me. My action makes you.' (2018)

/

‘Local Prospects 4: Distances’

ART GALLERY ARTIUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 27-Nov. 18

In 2015, Art Gallery Artium launched its first group exhibition series themed on “region,” choosing its participants from a public art competition. As part of that project, “Local Prospects 4” focuses on artists based in Kyushu, Okinawa and nearby areas, and features three artists: Natsuko Kiura, Keiichiro Terae and Syo Yoshihama.

Kiura introduces a personal style of landscape painting, Terae’s works looks into his non-verbal communication with people speaking foreign languages and Yoshihama explores the cultures and history of Okinawa.

Under the theme of “around this area,” works chosen for this exhibition focus on the incompatibilities, distance and differences we experience when building new relationships and visiting new locations.

Art Gallery Artium; IMS 8F, 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Tenjin Stn. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. ¥400. Closed Nov. 6. 092-733-2050; www.artium.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Hisakuni Kamonnosuke's "Legends of Shinnyodo, Vol. 3" (1524), an Important Cultural Property
The cutting edge of Kyoto swordmaking
'Swords of Kyoto: Master Craftsmanship from an Elegant Culture" is the largest sword exhibition in the Kyoto National Museum's 120-year history. Assembled are around 180 blades, 19 of which are ...
"Epitoma in Almagestum Ptolemaei"
'Astronomy and Printing: In Search of New World Vision'
Oct. 20-Jan. 20 Although many are familiar with astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) and his book "On the Revolution of the Heavenly Spheres," little is known about the initial printing of...
"Granby Winter Garden Collage" IMAGE: ASSEMBLE
'Aesthetics of Shinzo Fukuhara: Assemble, The Eugene Studio'
Oct. 19-March 17 Next year marks the Shiseido Gallery's 100th anniversary. Shinzo Fukuhara (1883-1948), the founder and first president of Shiseido Company Ltd., was not just a successful busine...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Keiichiro Terae's 'Your reflection makes me. My action makes you.' (2018)