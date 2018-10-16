‘Local Prospects 4: Distances’

Oct. 27-Nov. 18

In 2015, Art Gallery Artium launched its first group exhibition series themed on “region,” choosing its participants from a public art competition. As part of that project, “Local Prospects 4” focuses on artists based in Kyushu, Okinawa and nearby areas, and features three artists: Natsuko Kiura, Keiichiro Terae and Syo Yoshihama.

Kiura introduces a personal style of landscape painting, Terae’s works looks into his non-verbal communication with people speaking foreign languages and Yoshihama explores the cultures and history of Okinawa.

Under the theme of “around this area,” works chosen for this exhibition focus on the incompatibilities, distance and differences we experience when building new relationships and visiting new locations.

Art Gallery Artium; IMS 8F, 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Tenjin Stn. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. ¥400. Closed Nov. 6. 092-733-2050; www.artium.jp