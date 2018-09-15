Pop star Amuro bows out with final performance in Okinawa

Fans of pop star Namie Amuro, who has a broad fan base across Asia, turned up the heat in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday as the diva delivered her final performance in Ginowan.

Amuro — who has achieved milestones in Japan’s pop music scene since the 1990s as a singing and dancing act as well as fashion icon — chose her home prefecture for the farewell performance ahead of her retirement Sunday.

In Naha, the prefectural capital, banners and posters showing photos of Amuro and expressing gratitude to the star were put up at City Hall, banks and newspaper offices. Fans from across the country posed in front of a big vertical poster that read “Okinawa (heart mark) Amuro.”

Junichi Shiba, 27, a resident of Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture, said, “I wanted to be as close as possible” to where Amuro is. “When I was sick and having a tough time, I was uplifted by her songs,” he added.

Jasmine Chin, 40, came all the way from Taipei for the show. She said that while she did not have a ticket, she would hang out near the concert venue.

The venue was under strict security. Beforehand, more than 1,000 people gathered at a park next to it, hoping to hear Amuro’s voice.

From Noda, Chiba Prefecture, 15-year-old Minami Tanaka and her mother Hiroko, 45, arrived in Okinawa a day beforehand to find the best spot. “I would be able to come to terms (with her retirement) if I could hear her even for a little while,” Tanaka said.

Okinawan bands Begin and Mongol800, singer Ken Hirai and Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, with whom Amuro has collaborated, were also part of the lineup for the event.

Amuro, 40, surprised fans last September when she announced she would quit showbiz. The announcement on her website came just days after she marked her 25th anniversary as a performer.

“I could not have lasted 25 years without your support, for which I am eternally grateful,” she wrote last year on Sept. 20, her birthday.

Debuting on Sept. 16, 1992, as a member of the all-girls group Super Monkey’s, Amuro later turned solo and became one of the nation’s leading singers. She has dominated the charts with a string of mega-hits, including “Can You Celebrate?” “Chase the Chance” and “Sweet 19 Blues.”

She also won the prestigious Japan Record Award for two years in a row.

Amuro sang “Never End” at a reception to welcome the leaders of the then-Group of Eight nations at their 2000 summit in Okinawa, and her song “Hero” was the NHK theme song for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Amuro created the Amuraa phenomenon in the mid-1990s that saw young girls and women copy her signature look: miniskirt and high-heeled platform boots with dyed brown hair, thin-arched eyebrows and a deep tan.

At age 20 — the peak of her career — Amuro made surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy and marriage. In 1997 she married a member of pop group TRF and gave birth to a son in May the following year. She made a comeback on NHK’s year-end music show in December that year after taking maternity leave.