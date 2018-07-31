‘Bauhaus Imaginista: Corresponding With’

Aug. 4-Oct. 8

Founded in 1919 by Walter Gropius in Weimar, Germany, the Bauhaus school combined fine arts and crafts under the concept that all art is “building.” Through its advocation of experimentation and problem-solving, it also aimed to reform art education.

This international exhibition focuses on the Bauhaus curriculum and what was considered as an “ideal education.” It explores philosophy and practice, the potential of social innovation, synergy between various cultures, and the relationship between globalization and locality. Highlights include a focus on how Bauhaus workshops and courses influenced art and design education globally, including in Japan and India.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto; 26-1 Okazaki, Enshoji-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Higashiyama Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥430. Closed Mon. 075-761-4111; www.momak.go.jp