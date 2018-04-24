/

‘Ay Tjoe Christine: Spirituality and Allegory’

21ST CENTURY MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, KANAZAWA

by Yukari Tanaka

April 28-Aug. 19

As a student, Indonesian artist Ay Tjoe Christine studied various art techniques, including drypoint and intaglio printing, and began her career as a textile designer. Her paintings are based on Christian narratives and spiritual themes that highlight human imperfections and duality. Through layered abstract imagery, she balances negative space and color to illustrate an investigation into our relationships with all things.

For Ay Tjoe’s first solo exhibition in Japan, 50 works, including early drypoint prints and drawings, oil paintings, sculptures and large-scale installations have been brought together.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa; 1-2-1 Hirosaka, Kanazawa, Ishikawa. Kanazawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 076-220-2800; www.kanazawa21.jp

Christine Ay Tjoe's 'We Are Getting Highly Overrated Because You've Never Known Us 01' (2015). | © AY TJOE CHRISTINE, COURTESY OF OTA FINE ARTS