‘The Third Murder’ wins big at Japan’s film awards

The 41st Japan Academy Prizes took place March 2 and legal thriller “The Third Murder” won big, including the awards for picture of the year and best direction for Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The award for best animation went to Masaki Yuaasa’s “Night is Short, Walk on Girl,” which beat out the popular “Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom?” and “Mary and the Witch’s Flower.”

Here is a list of the nominees and winners (winners in bold). The Japanese titles follow the English titles in parentheses.

Picture of the Year

“The Third Murder” (“Sandome no Satsujin”)

“Let Me Eat Your Pancreas” (“Kimi no Suizo o Tabetai”)

“Sekigahara”

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” (“Namiya Zakkaten no Kiseki”)

“Flower and Sword” (“Hanaikusa”)

Animation of the Year

“Night Is Short, Walk On Girl” (“Yoru wa Mijikashi Aruke yo Otome”)

“Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom?” (“Uchiage Hanabi, Shita Kara Miru Ka? Yoko Kara Miru Ka?”)

“Napping Princess: The Story of the Unknown Me” (“Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari”)

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower” (“Meari to Majo no Hana”)

“Detective Conan: Crimson Love Letter” (“Meitantei Konan Kara Kurenai no Rabu Retta”)

Director of the Year

Hirokazu Kore-eda, “The Third Murder”

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, “Before We Vanish” (“Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha”)

Tetsuo Shinohara, “Flower and Sword”

Masato Harada, “Sekigahara”

Ryuichi Hiroki, ” The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”

Screenplay of the Year

Hirokazu Kore-eda, “The Third Murder”

Hiroshi Saito, “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”

Yoshiko Morishita, “Flower and Sword”

Yoji Yamada and Emiko Hiramatsu, “What A Wonderful Family! 2” (“Kazoku wa Tsuraiyo 2”)

Tomoko Yoshida, “Let Me Eat Your Pancreas”

Best Lead Actor

Masaki Suda, “Wilderness: Part One” (Aa, Koya: Zenpen)

Yo Oizumi, “The Last Shot in the Bar” (Tantei wa Bar ni Iru 3″)

Junichi Okada, “Sekigahara”

Takeru Satoh, “The 8-Year Engagement” (8-nengoshi no Hanayome”)

Tatsuya Fujiwara, “Memoirs of a Murderer” “(22 nenme no Kokuhaku: Watashi ga Satsujinhan Desu”)

Best Lead Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Koji Yakusho, “The Third Murder”

Toshiyuki Nishida, “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”

Masahiko Nishimura, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Ryuhei Matsuda, “The Last Shot in the Bar”

Nijiro Murakami, “Mukoku”

Koji Yakusho, “Sekigahara”

Best Supporting Actress

Suzu Hirose, “The Third Murder”

Machiko Ono, “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”

Keiko Kitagawa, “The Last Shot in the Bar”

Yui Natsukawa, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Hiroko Yakushimaru, “The 8-Year Engagement”

Best Original Music

Keiichi Suzuki, “Outrage Coda”

Harumi Fuki, “Sekigahara”

Takatsugu Muramatsu, “The 8-Year Engagement”

Ludovico Einaudi, “The Third Murder”

Jin, “Kiseki: Sobito of That Day”

Best Cinematography

Takahide Shibanushi, “Sekigahara”

Tokusho Kikumura, “Flower and Sword”

Kozo Shibasaki, “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura” (“Destiny: Kamakura Monogatari”)

Mikiya Takimoto, “The Third Murder”

Masashi Chikamori, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Best Lighting Direction

Takaaki Miyanishi, “Sekigahara”

Tatsuya Osada, “Flower and Sword”

Nariyuki Ueda, “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura”

Norikiyo Fujii, “The Third Murder”

Koichi Watanabe, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Best Art Direction

Tomoko Kurata, “Flower and Sword”

Tomoko Kurata and Hisayuki Kobayashi, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Anri Jojo, “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura”

Tetsuo Harada, “Sekigahara”

Tomoyuki Maruo and Rihito Nakagawa, “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”

Best Sound Recording

Masato Yano, “Sekigahara”

Satoshi Ozaki, “Flower and Sword”

Kazumi Kishida, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Yoshifumi Kureishi, “Outrage Coda”

Kazuhiko Tomita, “The Third Murder”

Best Film Editing

Hirokazu Kore-eda, “The Third Murder”

Hirohide Abe, “Flower and Sword”

Iwao Ishii, “What a Wonderful Family! 2”

Takeshi Kitano and Yoshinori Ota, “Outrage Coda”

Masato Harada, “Sekigahara”

Best Foreign Language Film