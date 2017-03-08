Onozuka claims silver in women’s halfpipe

Ayana Onozuka claimed the silver medal in the women’s halfpipe in the freestyle skiing World Cup season finale on Tuesday.

Onozuka, who won bronze at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, earned 86.00 points to place second behind Cassie Sharpe of Canada, who posted her first victory in two seasons and second overall with 90.80 points. Marie Martinod of France, winner of the first three events, took third.

It was the third podium finish this season for Onozuka, who pulled off a 900-degree spin in all three runs in the final and also placed second in the overall standings with a score of 250, 110 points behind Martinod.

“I was able to put out everything I have now.” said Onozuka, whose practice time was limited due to poor weather.

“I was really nervous about whether I could land (the two-and-a-half spin). It was good that I got through the runs without getting injured. And I got through the tour final without missing the podium,” she said.

No Japanese took part in the men’s halfpipe event, won by Alex Ferreira of the United States.