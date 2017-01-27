Yokozuna Kisenosato carries out first ring-entry ceremony

New yokozuna Kisenosato performed his first ring-entry ceremony on Friday before a large crowd of around 18,000 at Meiji Shrine.

“I’m relieved it ended without trouble,” the 30-year-old said after making his ceremonial debut as yokozuna. “I came with a sense of gratitude and wanted everyone to see powerful figure. I focused on being relaxed, making myself big and carrying it out with strength.”

The first Japanese native to be promoted to the sport’s highest rank of yokozuna since 1998, the Tagonoura stable star was accompanied in the ceremony by fellow wrestlers Takayasu and Shohozan.

Kisenosato gives the sport four active yokozuna alongside the Mongolian trio of Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu.

“The sense of responsibility will grow even bigger. I really think it’s all starting here,” Kisenosato said.