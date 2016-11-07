Japan wins inaugural Under-23 Baseball World Cup

Japan came from behind to defeat Australia 10-3 in the final of the inaugural Under-23 Baseball World Cup on Sunday.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, the Japanese squad erupted for four runs after Australian errors, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single by catcher Tomoya Kakinuma of the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Cleanup hitter Yusuke Masago of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks led off the sixth with a solo homer and Tokyo Yakult Swallows infielder Taishi Hirooka struck a three-run home run as Japan added a total of five runs in the frame at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

Keisuke Honda of the Seibu Lions, Hiroaki Saiuchi of the Hanshin Tigers and two other relievers held Australia scoreless from the fifth inning on.

“We were able to play the Japanese-style baseball of good defense and seizing the few opportunities that came our way,” said Japan manager Masaki Saito. “This team had never given its opponent a three-run lead before so today’s win gives me the biggest pleasure.”

Masago, who hit four home runs during the competition, was selected most valuable player.

In the game for third place, South Korea beat Panama 5-3.