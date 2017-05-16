Xi tells LDP’s Nikai he wants to move bilateral relations in ‘right direction’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he wants to move bilateral relations in the “right direction” by overcoming difficulties.

Toshihiro Nikai, effectively the LDP’s second in command, handed Xi a personal letter from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in Beijing and requested more visits by key Chinese figures to Tokyo.

The meeting between Xi and Nikai was held a day after the Chinese president concluded a two-day international forum aimed at outlining his vision of expanding economic connectivity with countries along the ancient Silk Road and beyond.

Xi thanked Nikai for his participation at the forum and Japan’s interest in his Silk Road initiative, under which China is planning to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in a vast infrastructure network in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

While noting that China and Japan face challenges, Xi said there are also many new opportunities.

Nikai told reporters that in addition to conveying Japan’s hopes to improve bilateral ties, he raised North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs during the meeting.

In his letter to Xi, Abe called for an early realization of their mutual visits, according to a Japanese official.

The letter also included messages about Japan’s wishes to work closely on North Korean issues and its readiness to cooperate on the Silk Road initiative, the official said.

The meeting took place at a time when the leaders of Asia’s two biggest economies are still experiencing difficulties in building mutual trust, despite this year marking the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.

Nikai is one of the few veteran LDP lawmakers to have developed good relations with China.

In May 2015, Nikai brought a Japanese delegation of about 3,000 people to an event at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People that was aimed at promoting friendly cooperation between the two countries, during which Xi appeared as a surprise guest.

Still, since then there has been no dramatic improvement in Sino-Japanese relations, which have been affected by territorial and historical issues intricately intertwined with their regional rivalry.

Chinese officials have said one of the best ways to advance the difficult relationship is for Japan to face the reality of China’s rise and support major initiatives led by the world’s second-largest economy, such as joining the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank.

Nikai has said Japan should be part of the infrastructure bank, which was launched early last year following a proposal by Xi in 2013.

But Nikai told a news conference in Beijing that he did not mention the investment bank during the latest meeting, which Japanese government officials said lasted 17 minutes.