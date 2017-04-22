Elderly Saitama driver kills one, injures four in shopping mall traffic accident

One woman was killed and five people were injured after an elderly driver lost control of her car in a shopping mall parking lot in Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Yoshiko Ichikawa, 53, was fatally struck by the car around 7:55 p.m. Friday in Iruma. She was taken to a hospital but died on Saturday morning.

Police believe the driver, Ritsuko Chiba, 76, intended to use the brakes but stepped on the gas instead, hitting Ichikawa and rear-ending a minivehicle, injuring three women inside.

Chiba sustained minor injuries. Her husband, Heiichiro, 82, who was in the car with her, was seriously injured.

The government is tightening license renewal conditions for elderly drivers in light of an increase in accidents involving senior citizens.