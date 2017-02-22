Japan needs to better protect minorities, says Amnesty

The Japanese government needs to do more to protect the rights of minorities, Amnesty International said Wednesday in its annual report for 2016.

The London-based rights group highlighted concerns over the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities living in Japan as well as the fate of refugees.

Japan enacted a law last year to deter hate speech, but Amnesty cited critics who say the measure lacks a clear definition of discriminatory language and behavior.

The report said the legislation does not prescribe punishment for using such language or engaging in such behavior.

Japan accepts only a small number of asylum applicants, the report also mentioned.

The country recognized 28 people as refugees in 2016, up one from a year earlier, out of 10,901 asylum seekers, according to the Justice Ministry’s preliminary report.

The group criticized the Supreme Court’s decision in May in connection with a case against the Tokyo police over their mass surveillance of Muslim residents in Japan.

Data leaks in 2010 revealed police had compiled thousands of detailed profiles on Muslims, including records of their movements and finances.

The top court upheld a lower court order for the Tokyo government to pay compensation to the group of Muslim residents but dismissed the claim that the data collection was illegal.

On a more positive note, Amnesty welcomed the growing recognition by local governments in Japan of same-sex partnerships, which ensures same-sex couples similar treatment and entitlement to local services as married couples.

Still, the topic on treatment of refugees and minorities were most prominent in the report.

“The Japanese government has been guilty of a dehumanizing ‘us versus them’ politics, using fear and division to push back against human rights,” Hiroka Shoji, Amnesty’s East Asia researcher, said in a statement.

“This can be seen in the shamefully low number of people granted refugee status and the blanket surveillance of Muslims. While parliament passed the first anti-hate speech law, it is too narrow in scope and set no penalties.”

Shoji concluded, “Amnesty International urges the government to end the scapegoating and to live up to its human rights commitments.”

The annual report of more than 400 pages describes human rights conditions in 159 countries and territories.

Warning of a troubling global trend, Salil Shetty, Amnesty’s secretary general, cautioned that U.S. President Donald Trump could “significantly undermine multilateral cooperation and usher in a new era of greater instability and mutual suspicion.”

He described Trump’s election campaign as “poisonous” and containing policies “which would be profoundly inimical to human rights.”

“Across the world, leaders and politicians wagered their future power on narratives of fear and disunity, pinning blame on the ‘other’ for the real or manufactured grievances of the electorate,” Shetty said.