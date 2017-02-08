TV watchdog criticizes election coverage balance

TV programs need to focus more on the overall fairness of political coverage during elections rather than allotting each candidate or political party the same amount of air time, an independent panel promoting ethical standards in broadcasting has said.

“As long as the freedom of editing is guaranteed, what is required is not fairness in quantity,” the ethical examination panel of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization said in a statement Tuesday.

It is the first time the TV watchdog has expressed a view on election coverage as political pressure on news reporting has increased since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012, according to opposition party lawmakers.

The panel criticized the current approach adopted by broadcasters on election coverage. “It is regrettable that no broadcaster stands out in producing challenging programs that focus on genuine issues and highlight differing viewpoints,” the panel said.

The watchdog received feedback from viewers claiming that coverage of last July’s Upper House election had decreased compared with previous polls, while reporting on the Tokyo gubernatorial election that same month did not cover all candidate views and had been unfair.

“There appears to be a belief that broadcasting during elections is strictly restricted by the Public Offices Election Law,” the panel said, taking into account that TV programs about politics and elections are often criticized for violating broadcasting laws.

The panel said that broadcasters are not asked to present the remarks of party members in equal amounts and can freely decide how to balance coverage after considering fairness in terms of quality.

With election coverage, “broadcasters should edit and present accurate information without distortion and present voter views from diverse standpoints,” the panel said.

“The audience would be the one to suffer if broadcasters think they can escape criticism by withholding content,” said panel Chairman Yoshiharu Kawabata. “It is the responsibility of the media to broadcast programs so viewers can judge what’s right.”

In 2014, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party sparked controversy when it called on Tokyo-based television stations to “ensure fairness, neutrality and justice” in reporting the Lower House election.

In 2015, the party questioned executives of NHK and TV Asahi over their news programs, prompting the panel to criticize the move as “pressure exerted by the governing party.”

At the time, lawmakers of the then-opposition Democratic Party of Japan had been critical of the hearing, claiming that the LDP threatened press freedom by ordering broadcasters to answer questions about its programs.