Santa Trump plays ‘Pokemon Go’ in Kobe museum Christmas display

A figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dressed in a red Santa Claus costume and playing the popular smartphone game “Pokemon Go” was displayed at a museum in Kobe on Friday.

Figures of various newsmakers are being shown on the roof and outer walls of the Uroko no Ie (House of Fish Scales) museum in the historic Kitano district through Christmas.

With “Pokemon Go” as this year’s theme, figures of Olympic gymnast Kohei Uchimura and sprinter Asuka Cambridge can also be seen playing the game.

Other people depicted include Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and members of the pop group SMAP, which will disband at the end of the year.

“It is fun to see such playful figures,” said Kazuko Kikuchi, 67, of Kawasaki.