Dentsu drops ‘family-friendly’ tag amid ‘karoshi’ scandal

With its work environment in serious question, Dentsu Inc. has said that it relinquished its certification as a “family-friendly” company recognized by the government.

Japan’s biggest ad agency has been facing criticism after labor authorities recently recognized that a female employee’s suicide in December was caused in part by overwork.

The firm, whose offices around the country have faced probes by authorities in the past weeks, said it told the health ministry to drop the “family-friendly” title Tuesday. The ministry accepted the request.

“We’ve relinquished (the certification), as we are taking a series of recent events seriously,” Dentsu’s public relations department said.

The ministry gives the certification to firms based on factors such as a high ratio of child-rearing leave and efforts to reduce overtime work.

Dentsu received the title in 2007, 2013 and 2015, but Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki has said the ministry might take back the certification due to the December suicide of Matsuri Takahashi, 24, who worked more than 100 overtime hours a month.

Two other former Dentsu employees have also been previously found to have been victims of karoshi death from overwork — a 24-year-old in 1991 and a 30-year-old in 2013.

Meanwhile, it was learned Tuesday that major credit card company JCB Co. was slapped with a ¥500,000 fine by the Tokyo Summary Court in March for making its employees engage in more than 80 hours of overtime per month without proper contracts.

JCB paid the fine the following month.

According to the Tokyo Public Prosecutor’s Office, JCB was found to have had a total of seven employees in two sections work beyond the overtime agreement of 80 hours per month reached between the company and its labor union.

According to labor authorities, the workers had logged overtime of 119 hours to 147 hours per month in February and March of 2014.

In November 2015, the Mita Labor Standards Inspection Office in Tokyo sent papers to prosecutors on the credit firm and four executives of the company on suspicion of Labor Standards Law violations. The prosecutors indicted the company but not the four executives.

In April, JCB carried out disciplinary measures against the then-president, Takao Kawanishi, and three others by cutting their pay by 20 percent for one to three months.

“We regret causing a situation like this. We apologize,” the company said in a statement.