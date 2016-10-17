Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine in name of prime minister

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering Monday to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and some of its Asian neighbors.

Abe made the masakaki tree offering under the name of the prime minister, the shrine said.

Abe is likely to refrain from visiting the Shinto shrine during its four-day annual autumn festival through Thursday, ahead of expected summit talks with China and South Korea later this year.

Yasukuni Shrine honors millions of the nation’s war dead, as well as convicted World War II war criminals. The shrine is seen in China and the two Koreas as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

Abe has only visited the shrine in person once, in December 2013, since becoming prime minister the previous year. Keen to improve ties with China and South Korea, strained by territorial disputes, Abe has instead opted to send ritual offerings on several occasions.

Attention is focused on whether Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who has been accused by China of recklessly misrepresenting wartime history, will visit or make an offering at the shrine.

On the previous occasion for high-profile Yasukuni visits, the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan’s surrender, the newly appointed Inada was visiting troops in Djibouti and unable to go to the shrine.