Costs-scrutinizing panel looks to pare three 2020 Tokyo Olympics venues

A panel tasked by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with reviewing the costs for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics plans to propose that the construction of three venues should be reconsidered, and existing facilities possibly used, a senior metro official said Tuesday.

The plan is part of an overhaul that the panel will recommend in its initial report on facilities to be built by the metropolitan government. The panel was set up earlier this month by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who is keen to reduce the mounting costs of the Games.

Details of the proposed changes will be made public on Thursday at a meeting of a task force for metropolitan government reform.

The three Olympic venues proposed for scrutiny are for volleyball, swimming, and rowing and canoe sprint, the official said. The panel believes alternate locations should be able to host these sports.

The panel says if the volleyball arena is built at the current proposed site, it should be limited to hosting sports competitions with facilities for concerts and other events scrapped.

A review is suggested for the new swimming pool because its proposed seating capacity is considered excessive and it would be located near Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

The panel also says the rowing and canoe sprint facility should be hosted outside Tokyo, given sports associations point out that enough measures have not been taken against wind and waves.

The proposals could pave the way for the capital’s construction plans to be revised again. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee plans to submit its budget plan to the International Olympic Committee by year’s end.

At the time of the Olympic bid, Tokyo’s original estimate for construction of new facilities was ¥153.8 billion ($1.5 billion). But the budget was later projected to expand nearly threefold to ¥458.4 billion, partly due to rising construction costs.

The budget plan was reviewed in 2014 and the metropolitan government subsequently canceled the construction of three venues — for basketball, badminton and sailing — reducing the amount to ¥224.1 billion.