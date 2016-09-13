Summer saw record 660 mountaineering accidents across Japan

This summer saw 660 mountaineering accidents reported across Japan, the highest number recorded, reflecting the mountaineering boom among middle-aged and senior generations, NHK reported Tuesday.

Citing a National Police Agency report, NHK said the figure is the highest since the agency began to take statistics in 1968. The figure covers the number of climbers nationwide during the two months in July and August.

According to NHK, 753 people were involved in mountaineering accidents, the second-highest figure following last year’s 782. By age brackets, people in their 60s accounted to the most, at 197, followed by those in their 70s at 130 and their 50s at 111, NHK said.

Given the findings, the NPA is calling for thorough preparations based on mountaineering skills and experiences, according to NHK.