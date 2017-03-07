MLB players for 2020 Games unlikely

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the league remains committed to the World Baseball Classic, and later watched Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki compete for Samurai Japan.

He sounded less optimistic about the chance MLB will send any of its stars back to Tokyo in four years for the 2020 Olympics.

“There have not been any substantive discussions with the baseball and softball confederation about participation of major league players in the 2020 Olympics,” Manfred said at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Tuesday. “I’m sure that those conversations will take place. We have not even been informed about what exactly the format of the event is going to be, how many days would be involved and whatnot.

“Even in the absence of that information, the skepticism that you’ve heard from some relates to, no matter how you put the event together there would be a significant amount of major league players who would be away from their teams. It would alter the competition in our everyday game. I do not believe our owners would support some sort of a break in our season. Continuity is really important to our competition.”

The commissioner, however, said he was waiting for more information.

“I am more than prepared to hear what the event is going to look like, describe to our owners what our options are with respect to participation in that type of event, and we’ll make a decision from there,” he said.

The commissioner was in Japan on Tuesday to attend the WBC’s Pool B opener between Japan and Cuba at Tokyo Dome. He was in Seoul for the tournament opener (Israel and South Korea) and also plans to attend a game in Miami.

“We believe this event is the premier international baseball event and will continue to grow in popularity over the years,” Manfred said. “It is a great event because it allows the greatest baseball players in the world to compete against each other and allows them to have that competition with the extra honor of representing their country.”

He said he was miffed by rumors this year’s WBC could be the last edition.

“I really don’t know where that report came from,” he said.

Manfred said the WBC’s popularity around the world is probably highest in Japan. The commissioner added that in places such as the U.S., it would take time to reach a similar level.

“I think if you look at international competitions, there’s a tendency to look at them as they exist today,” he said. “After baseball, the sport I pay the most attention to is golf. When you think about the Ryder Cup and the amazing popularity . . . that it drives today, that took time.”