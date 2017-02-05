Haraguchi scores first goal of season in Hertha win

Japan attacker Genki Haraguchi scored just a minute into the game to open his season’s account as Hertha Berlin edged past Ingolstadt 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Haraguchi netted with his first touch as Salomon Kalou capitalized on a poor control from Ingolstadt midfielder Roger to race down the left before his low cross was met by the unmarked Japanese at the far post.

Hertha suffered back-to-back losses in its first two games after the winter break with Haraguchi starting both on the bench, and the dribbler was pleased to have made an instant impact after playing the whole 90 minutes.

“It was an important match for me as well . . . I was putting myself under pressure,” the 25-year-old said. “The past two matches were frantic, we seemed unable to hold up the ball and were getting hit on the counter so I tried not to lose possession.

“I’m always waiting there and Salomon picked me up well today. It’d be great if I can get a goal like this every match, but I also have lots of other jobs to do.”