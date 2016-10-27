Osawa gets first title shot against unbeaten WBO featherweight champ Valdez

Hiroshige Osawa is raring to go for his first world title fight Nov. 5 against WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas.

Osawa faces a daunting task in squaring off against the 25-year-old Mexican with a 20-0 record, including 18 knockouts. But Osawa, the second-ranked featherweight, could not hide his excitement on Thursday for the showdown.

“I have the exact image of how to fight him,” said the 31-year-old who also works as a caregiver. “I’ll aim to go at full throttle from the first round.

“All I want is to end without leaving any regret.”

Osawa has a 30-3-2 record (19 KOs).