North Korea test-fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday afternoon, the Japanese government and South Korean military said, the latest in a string of recent provocations by the nuclear-armed country.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site this afternoon from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan province),” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missile flew some 500 km (310 miles), the South’s military said, adding that it was judged not to be a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Japan’s top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, also confirmed the launch.

Suga told an emergency news conference that the missile landed outside Japan’s economic exclusive zone, but that Tokyo “will never tolerate repeated provocations” by the North.

The launch “clearly violates” resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and Tokyo has already filed protest with the North Korean government, he said.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other key ministers held a National Security Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Japanese government did not activate the its J-Alert emergency advisory system, according to public broadcaster NHK. The nationwide system provides rapid alerts from the central government to municipal authorities to facilitate speedy evacuations and other actions in the event of a disaster.

The launch is the 11th test-firing by the country this year — equivalent to about a launch every two weeks, according to a database by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies that records launches by the reclusive country.

North Korea successful test-fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile on May 14 that experts said points to a significant advance in the reclusive nation’s goal of mastering the technology needed to hit the continental United States with a long-range, nuclear-tipped missile.

The North has bragged that the missile test was aimed at verifying its capability of carrying “a large-size heavy nuclear warhead.” That missile was believed to have flown for about 30 minutes, reaching an altitude of more than 2,000 km (1,245 miles), according to Japan’s Defense Ministry. It was likely conducted at a steep “lofted” trajectory, hitting the highest-ever altitude recorded by the ministry.

Experts said the missile would have flown a distance of some 4,500 km if launched on a standard trajectory, enabling Pyongyang to reliably strike U.S. sites on Guam, some 3,400 km from North Korea.

Last month, the North conducted two tests of apparent intermediate-range missiles from a site near its eastern coast, but both launches ended in failure. It launched another missile on April 29 that failed just after liftoff.

There has been mounting speculation that Pyongyang will conduct an ICBM test after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used a New Year’s Day address to claim that the country was in the “final stages” of developing such a weapon.