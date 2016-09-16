Inada vows MSDF engagement with U.S. Navy for South China Sea stability

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Thursday threw “strong support” behind U.S. freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and vowed to increase engagement in the disputed waters as part of efforts to maintain a rules-based maritime order being challenged by China.

Speaking in Washington, Inada said Japan’s engagement would include joint training exercises involving the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy, bilateral and multilateral exercises with regional navies, as well as providing capacity-building assistance to coastal nations facing China’s maritime expansion.

Inada criticized Beijing’s construction and militarization of island outposts in the South China Sea, and its rejection of an international arbitration ruling in July that invalidated its claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

“These Chinese actions constitute its deliberate attempt to unilaterally change the status quo, achieve a fait accompli, and undermine the prevailing norms,” she said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Later Thursday, Inada will hold talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter at the Pentagon.

Inada made the comments as China rejects the interference of non-claimant countries such as the United States and Japan in its territorial disputes with smaller neighbors in the South China Sea, such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that Japan should “exercise caution in its words and deeds” on the South China Sea.

In Thursday’s speech, the defense minister also referred to repeated intrusions by Chinese law enforcement ships into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and the first entry in June by a Chinese naval vessel into a contiguous zone just outside the waters around the islets.

The Japanese-administered islands, located about 400 km west of Okinawa’s main island, are claimed by China and Taiwan, which call them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

“If the world condones coercive attempts to change the rules of the road in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and allow rule-bending to succeed in their waters and airspace, its consequences could become global, not to be confined in the Western Pacific,” Inada said.

“In this context, I strongly support the U.S. Navy’s Freedom of Navigation operations,” she added, referring to maritime maneuver in which the United States since last October has sent warships near artificial islets that China has built in the South China Sea.

But Inada also pledged that Japan will continue to “engage” China to encourage it to act as “an agent of stability and prosperity, not their spoiler.”

Regarding North Korea, which conducted its fifth nuclear test last week in defiance of international warnings, Inada also called for increased trilateral coordination with the United States and South Korea in addressing security threats posed by the sanctions-hit country.

Friday’s test came amid North Korea’s continuing pursuit of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs despite U.N. Security Council resolutions banning such activities. Pyongyang successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in August.

“If and when it achieves operational status, North Korea’s SLBM system would bring improved survivability and a new mode of attack to its already formidable ballistic missile forces,” Inada said.