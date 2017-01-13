Baskin-Robbins caters to strawberry lovers with new winter sundae

Lovers of fresh strawberries, rejoice. Until early March, Baskin-Robbins stores across Japan are offering a new Fresh Strawberry Sundae, which goes all in on the juicy red berry.

This special item — ¥460 for a single cup, ¥640 for a double cup — lets customers choose their favorite base ice cream flavor (but real strawberry diehards probably already know what that’s going to be). The scoops are then topped with whipped cream, your choice of chocolate sauce or strawberry sauce and, of course, a handful of fresh strawberries. This is a must for berry-lovers and those special individuals who enjoy eating ice cream in the middle of winter.